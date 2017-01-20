Will Legends Stadium get artificial turf?

A committee made up of athletic directors, school board members and a doctor unanimously supported putting a turf field into Legends Stadium in Kalispell.

This turf field would be sponsored by a bond that has been passed.

ABCFOX spoke with coach Grady Bennett who is the head football coach at Glacier High School and he tells us all of the benefits of using artificial turf instead of grass.

Bennett tells us that during the Cross Town Game between Glacier and Flathead High School, the rain made the field at Legends Stadium dangerous for his players. A turf field would change that.

He goes onto tell us that Legends Stadium is actually built on swampy ground, so any moisture makes the field difficult for his players to play on.

Bennett says that Glacier is one of the only high schools in the state that doesn't have access to a turf field.

When asked about the negative health effects of artificial turf Bennett says there are many companies the school can use that do not cause cancerous side effects, “There's enough companies that are producing material already that are not potentially hazardous or cancerous, says Bennett. “So, we can right away without even taking a risk of well the studies are inconclusive, we can be on the forefront of saying, let's just purchase a surface that isn't anyways."

All the school needs is the community's support and the turf would be put in.

The cost the renovations made to legends stadium would be close to 1 million dollars.