Debate opens on bills to help oversight of vulnerable kids

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are debating proposals that aim to help the state's child foster care system and make the agency responsible for protecting neglected and abused kids more accountable.



Montana has a record 3,300 children in foster care, and the state Child and Family Services agency has been criticized for both wrongly removing children from their homes and failing to do so in dangerous situations.



One bill debated Friday in the Senate Judiciary Committee would allow lawmakers to view confidential case files under certain circumstances.



Another would allow a group called Safe Families for Children to operate in Montana. Republican Sen. Roger Webb of Billings says the group arranges for parents in crisis to temporarily place their children with volunteer families without having to enter the foster care system.



Montana health officials say the bill lacks protections for children.

