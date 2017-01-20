Debate opens on bills to help oversight of vulnerable kids - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Debate opens on bills to help oversight of vulnerable kids

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are debating proposals that aim to help the state's child foster care system and make the agency responsible for protecting neglected and abused kids more accountable.
    
Montana has a record 3,300 children in foster care, and the state Child and Family Services agency has been criticized for both wrongly removing children from their homes and failing to do so in dangerous situations.
    
One bill debated Friday in the Senate Judiciary Committee would allow lawmakers to view confidential case files under certain circumstances.
    
Another would allow a group called Safe Families for Children to operate in Montana.  Republican Sen. Roger Webb of Billings says the group arranges for parents in crisis to temporarily place their children with volunteer families without having to enter the foster care system.
    
Montana health officials say the bill lacks protections for children.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.