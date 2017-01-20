Identity released of man who died in Missoula fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Identity released of man who died in Missoula fire

Posted: Updated:

The Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the man who died after a house fire in Missoula last night on Mount Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Richardson, 71, of Missoula.

Cause and manner of death will be released pending the completion of an autopsy and toxicology report.

