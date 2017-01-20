Budget bill for K-12 schools approved

Superintendent Arntzen commended the Montana House Appropriations Committee for unanimously supporting funding for HB 191 yesterday. HB 191 provides the K-12 public schools base budget an inflationary increase of roughly $54 million. The bill now moves to the full House for a vote before moving to the Senate and then the Governor’s desk for his signature.

HB 191 previously passed the House Education Committee and a House floor vote in order to be sent to the House Appropriations Committee where the funding was attached to it. Republican Representative Seth Berglee is carrying the bill and Superintendent Arntzen has been an advocate of getting HB 191 passed early in the session since it was introduced, because it provides much needed stability to schools as they begin their budget planning for next year.

“As a 23-year public school teacher and now the Superintendent of Montana’s public schools, I know how important it is to get this inflationary increase passed early in the legislative session for the stability of our schools. I am thankful for the bipartisan, unanimous support for funding this bill by the Appropriations Committee and I look forward to having it on the Governor’s desk for his signature before transmittal next month,” Arntzen said Thursday.