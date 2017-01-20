Diverse Montana focus group reacts to President Trump - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Diverse Montana focus group reacts to President Trump

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Orr team at ABC FOX Montana has assembled a roundtable for the inauguration.

We have tried to find a good representation of Montana: a PHD candidate, a stay-at-home mom, a Pakistani student, a retired pastor, a veteran and a salesman.

Friday during the Presidential Inauguration our David Winter will sit with the group, watch the inauguration and have a lively discussion about our new president.

You can watch the full story on the ABC Montana news at 5:30
 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.