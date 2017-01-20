LIVE coverage: Watch Greg LaMotte maneuver Inauguration crowds - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

LIVE coverage: Watch Greg LaMotte maneuver Inauguration crowds

Posted: Updated:

With thousands of people pouring into D.C., strong security measures are in place. White it keeps the inauguration safe, getting to the capitol is no easy feat.

Starting before sunrise, our Greg LaMotte makes his way to the nearly empty metro before running into packed lines on the streets of D.C. If you've ever wanted to know what attending a presidential inauguration is like, this is the place to see it.  

Follow Greg as he makes his way to the inauguration this morning. 

