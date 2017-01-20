Donald Trump takes Presidential oath

WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump has stepped before a sprawling crowd at the U.S. Capitol to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump gave a thumbs-up and pumped his fist as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice President Mike Pence.

Earlier, Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses.

The ceremony took place before a crowd of dignitaries at the U.S. Capitol, including former presidents and the woman Trump beat in November, Hillary Clinton.

In his speech, President Donald Trump begun by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."



He says Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."



It began to rain in Washington as Trump started speaking.



Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Photo credit: CNN