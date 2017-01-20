Obamas welcome Trumps to the White House - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Obamas welcome Trumps to the White House

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama and his wife have welcomed the incoming president and first lady to the White House, two hours before Donald Trump will be sworn-in.
    
The Trumps began the day with a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church before their motorcade took them to the White House.
    
Moments earlier, Vice President Biden welcomed the incoming vice president, Mike Pence.
    
Obama this morning took a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president. He was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office.
    
Obama told reporters he's feeling nostalgic on his final day as president. He says his final message to the American people is "thank you."

Photo credit: The White House

