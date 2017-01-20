Hotel planned for Riverfront Triangle

Board members of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved a plan for development of a hotel and conference center in the heart of the Riverfront Triangle in downtown Missoula on Thursday. The plan will bring a 200-room hotel with 10,000 square feet of meeting space and a conference center of about 29,000 square feet.

The development group Hotel Fox Partners has worked on the complex development plan for the past five years. In addition to the Fox Site set for the hotel and conference center, the partners have also purchased all the land necessary to carry out a larger Riverfront Triangle development vision in the surrounding area, which is west of Orange Street and south of West Broadway. Other development in the Riverfront Triangle will include retail and office space, medical offices, a variety of residential parking facilities and a public plaza.

The overall Riverfront Triangle development is an approximately $150 million venture. The hotel, conference center and associated parking is estimated at around $40 million.

According to the development agreement, Hotel Fox Partners will build and own the hotel. It will also build the conference center and sell it to the City of Missoula. The City will use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds to pay for the purchase over time. The TIF funds are made possible by the hotel and conference center construction being built in an urban renewal district covering the area. The City will contract with Hotel Fox Partners to manage the conference center. That arrangement means the conference center will be taxable. It also makes it possible to provide Missoula with a larger conference center to attract regional and national meetings, supported by the 600+ existing and planned hotel rooms in the downtown area and financed with tax revenues generated by the project itself with no impact on the City’s General Fund.

The Partners will also build a 400-space parking structure under the hotel and conference center and sell it to the City, which will manage and operate it as public parking through its Missoula Parking Commission.

The City of Missoula has sought viable developers for a project on the site since 1984, when the Mann Corporation donated the Fox Theater and related land to the City.

Next step? The MRA Board’s recommended that the Missoula City Council enter into the development agreement under the terms discussed Thursday. The item will go to the City Council Administration and Finance Committee beginning on Jan. 25.

According to the development agreement, there will be additional actions presented to the MRA Board, City Council, and others in the future.

Complete information is available on the City of Missoula website.

MRA Assistant Director Chris Behan’s memo to the MRA board:

https://mt-missoula3.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/38013

Behan’s background paper on history of the area: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/DocumentCenter/View/37933