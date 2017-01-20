Cats hold off Hornets to win 19th straight at home

The Montana State women jumped out to an early lead and withstood a late charge from Sacramento State to win 84-80 at home in Bozeman. The win is the 19th straight at home for the Cats, dating back to November of 2015. Senior Riley Nordgaard led Montana State with 26 points, a career-high, and 10 rebounds. Preseason Big Sky MVP Peyton Ferris added 12 points and the Cats got big contributions from post players Blaire Braxton and Madeline Smith. Braxton pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds while Smith scored 12 off the bench. The Cats controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Hornets 53-39 and held the Hornets to just 24 percent shooting. Montana State hosts Portland State on Saturday at 2 pm.

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

Senior Riley Nordgaard scored the first five points to jump start a career-high 26-point effort as Montana State posted an 84-80 win over Sacramento State, Thursday night in Worthington Arena. Nordgaard paced five Bobcats in double-figures.

The victory was MSU’s 19th consecutive win on its home floor – the seventh longest at the NCAA Division level.

Nordgaard, a product of Canby, Minn., had eight first quarter points, which propelled Montana State (12-4, 5-2) to a 27-15 advantage after the opening frame. In the second period, Nordgaard hit for seven as MSU held a 14-point cushion at intermission.

“Riley had a fantastic performance,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “I also thought Hannah (Caudill), who was under the weather and missed our afternoon shoot-around, really helped us out handling the pressure, hitting some key shots and distributing the ball. Under the boards, Blaire (Braxton) did a super job rebounding for us, especially in the first half.”

MSU built its largest lead at 60-42 with 6:21remaining in the third quarter following a Madeline Smith basket. Sacramento State (6-11, 2-4) cut the deficit to 12-points heading into the final stanza.

The Bobcats held a 79-66 advantage with 3:51 left, before the Hornets went on a 9-2 run to close to within six points with 25-seconds left. A pair of Nordgaard free throws a second later secured the Bobcat win.

“It was a lot of fun because we have so many talented players and shooters,” Nordgaard said. “I think pounding it into Peyton (Ferris) is a higher percentage shot, normally, so when you play unique style teams such as Sac State everybody kind of gets a look now and then and I was fortunate enough to have a few. It was a totally different kind of night. It was a lot fun.”

Nordgaard finished shooting eight-of-14 from the field, four-of-ten from beyond the arc and was six-of-seven at the free throw line. In addition, she hauled down ten rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season, dished out five assists and added a steal.

Also in double-digits for the Bobcats were Caudill 14, Ferris 12, Smith 12 and Delany Junkermier 11.

Sacramento State also had five players in double-figures led by Gretchen Harrigan with 19 points.

MSU will host Portland State on Saturday at 2 p.m.Tickets for Saturday’s ‘Pack the House’ game, as well as game programs and select concession items are $2.