Griz and Lady Griz fall to Vikings

The Montana Grizzlies fall to 5-2 in conference after a 88-79 loss on the road to Portland State. Meanwhile the Lady Griz bid for their first conference win came up short at home after a 66-44 defeat. For the men two players set career highs as Sophomore Guard Ahmaad Rorie had 29 points and junior Center Fabijan Krslovic had 24. The difference in the game came from behind the arc where the Griz went 5-22 for 22.7% while Portland State was 10-20. The Griz will go to Sacramento to take on the Hornets on Saturday.

The Lady Griz failed to get a player in double figures as they shot just 27% from the floor. Portland State used their size advantage and had 8 blocks to the Lady Griz zero. The Vikings also beat up Montana on the glass outrebounding the Lady Griz 44-32. 

