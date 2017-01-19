First time voters, students, millennials react to Presidential Inauguration

First-time voters, students, millennials will also be watching the tomorrow's Presidential Inauguration, but with Donald Trump having the lowest approval rate of any recent president according to a CNN poll will they be watching?

When Barack Obama was inaugurated as President eight years ago his public approval rating sat 20-30 percent higher than President-Elect Donald Trump's current approval rating 40 percent.

George W. Bush? 20 percent higher.

Eric Austin Associate Professor of Political Science at MSU says Trump is being inaugurated with the lowest approval rating of any incoming president in recent history.

Austin says, "Trump has been far more vocal publicly in tweeting way more often and in much more controversial ways than any of his predecessors have and so this is sort of a critical transition."

While talking to students on the MSU campus, students are mixed when it comes to watching the inauguration.

However, a lot of students to whom we spoke say they are tuning in to see the inauguration of our nation's 45th president because of the importance and history surrounding the event.

An interesting moment in politics, the purpose behind the presidential inauguration is to ensure a smooth transition from one administration to the next and students say they are excited to see that play out.

One student says, "Mostly just to see the first election come to an end where I voted in even though I might not have voted for the candidate that got it. I'm happy to see democracy work."

Professor Austin says he hopes students watch tomorrow because it's a great opportunity to see what's unique about American Democracy.