UPDATE: One killed in Missoula trailer home fire

UPDATE: The Missoula Rural Fire District confirms that one man was killed in the trailer home fire Thursday night. First responders located the victim in the structure once they were able to enter. The male victim was home alone when the fire occurred. His family members have been contacted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews and Missoula County Officers remained on scene through the night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dozens of rural firefighters battled a trailer fire Thursday night.

According to Missoula County PIO Brenda Bassett, the call came in shortly after 7:20 pm for a double trailer on the 4400 block of Mount, which was completely engulfed in flames.

First responders reached the location around 7:35, and described the scene like a "fireball."

Emergency responders immediately began battling the flames with no clear answer to the cause.

Bassett said fighters would likely battle the fire for multiple hours due to the conditions inside.

Nearby roads were shut down due to safety concerns, including downed power lines, and the narrow icy roads created additional safety concerns on scene.

A state fire inspector will not be called to the scene, as local fighters will conduct their own investigation.

Fire District Chief Bill Colwell released the following statement at 9:27 pm:

"At 19:25:48 Missoula Rural Fire District was called to a structure fire at 4404 Mount Ave. Units responded from MRFD Station #1, 2, 5, and 6. The first unit arrived on scene and found a fully engulfed doublewide mobile home. Before arrival It was reported there could be someone inside the structure. When firefighters arrived on scene it was determined that the environment inside the trailer was not survivable. Two Type 1 engines, two water tenders, a command vehicle and two support vehicles are on scene staffed by 19 firefighters. Due to challenging conditions the firefighters are working to achieve suppression and complete their primary search. MESI and the Missoula County Sheriffs’ Office are also on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Information will be forwarded as it become available. Bill Colwell, Fire District Chief 406-549-6172"