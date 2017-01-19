Secretary of Agriculture pick: pros and cons for Montana

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for Secretary of Agriculture.

While the Agriculture Secretary will oversee areas like the forest service and food assistance program, for Montana crop and stock growers their attention is on how he'll represent their interests.

Doctor Vincent Smith a professor at MSU's school of agriculture and he tells me this choice was the best out of all the options Trump was considering.

"From the perspective of the agriculture sector in Montana Governor Perdue is certainly a reasonable choice compared to perhaps the other nominees that were under consideration this nominate may appeal to Montana agriculturalists," said Vincent Smith.

Dr. Vincent Smith has been teaching agricultural economics at Montana State University since 1988 and says he believes Perdue will be a favorable choice for Montana agriculture.

"Purdue of Georgia past governor is an appointment that is likely to be relatively popular in Montana find groups because he comes from a farm state and he will be aware of importance farm substitute is and farm legislative issues," said Smith.

With the pro comes a con and Smith says for Montanans it's the part of the country that Perdue hails from.

"The agriculture of Georgia is markedly different than the agriculture Montana for example cotton, peanuts, Georgia peaches, fruit and vegetables are much more significant in Georgia,” said Smith. “It may be the case that Montana farm interest groups would have preferred to seen a Secretary of Agriculture from a state like Illinois or Indiana or Minnesota."

Chelcie Cargill, Director of State Affairs at Montana Farm Bureau says they are excited to work with him.

"Yeah we are very excited to work with Mr. Purdue of course here in Montana we don't have a direct relationship with him, but the president of the American Farm Federation who are affiliated with on the national level is from Georgia and knows governor. So Farm Bureau is excited to have someone who has an extensive background in agriculture in that position and Washington and we're looking forward to working with him, “said Chelcie Cargill.

In a statement announcing Perdue as his pick Trump said "From growing up on a farm to being governor of a big agriculture state, he has spent his whole life understanding and solving the challenges our farmers face, and he is going to deliver big results for all Americans who earn their living off the land.”

Many local farmers and say they are waiting to learn more about him and see what he plans to do as the secretary of agriculture.