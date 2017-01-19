Live from D.C: Inauguration security in full force

Thousands are flooding Washington D.C. for president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, including an estimated 4,000 protesters who have been granted permits according to the National Park Service.

To keep the inauguration safe, another few thousand made up of law enforcement and military personal will be watching over the events. In fact, 28,000 personnel will conduct searches.

The security perimeter could almost encompass an area three times the size of Billings.

Senator Steve Daines said "You know, before I got here I was nervous and had anxiety, but already here I feel really safe. I feel that we're in the most protected, safe place in the entire country right now."

He added, "Anytime you go to work in the city, we all, those of us who have the privilege to work here, recognize that we are a target. It's a Ground Zero for the world in many ways."

Hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of people will transform the one-block radius in Washington into a virtual fortress by tomorrow.