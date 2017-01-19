High On Life pleads guilty for national park violations, banned

Three defendants from the Canadian group High On Life appeared Thursday, Jan. 19, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyo.

Charles Ryker Gamble, Alexey Andriyovych Lyakh and Justis Cooper Price Brown pleaded guilty to violations in Yellowstone National Park, Zion National Park, Death Valley National Park and Mesa Verde National Park.

Gamble and Lyakh pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, two charges for commercial photography without a permit, two charges of use of a drone in a closed area and riding a bike in the wilderness.

They will both serve seven days in jail, pay over $2,000 in fines, restitution and community service payments to Yellowstone Forever, be on probation for five years and are now banned from public lands managed by the U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Additionally, the two men will likely be required to remove all photos and videos from their social media accounts that were taken in the areas they face charges from.

Brown pleaded guilty to disorderly conduction and agreed to pay over $3,5000 in fines, restitution and community service payments to Yellowstone Forever. He will also face five years of probation and is banned from public lands managed by the three agencies listed above.

The group was subject of multiple investigations by the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management after a witness said they walked across Grand Prismatic Spring. During the investigation the park rangers identified the them through the use of social media and tips from the public.

Further investigation lead to violation notices from:

Zion national Park

Death Valley national Park

Yellowstone National Park

mesa Verde National Park

Corona Arch (BLM)

Bonneville Salt Flats (BLM)

"The judge's decision today sends a strong and poignant message about thermal feature protection and safety," said Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk. "We implore all visitors to learn about the rules in Yellowstone, respect the rules and follow them. We ask visitors take the Yellowstone Pledge. Protect your park and protect yourselves by staying on the boardwalks. If you witness resource violation, call 911 or contact a park ranger."

In November of 2016, HOL members Hamish Cross and Parker Heuser pleaded guilty to violations in Yellowstone and Death Valley.