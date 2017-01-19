Daines announces $625,000 in critical health care funding

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced $625,567.00 in critical funding for the County of Lewis & Clark Community Health Center to provide improved continuity of care and increased access to affordable care.

“The Lewis & Clark County Community Health Center plays an integral role in providing Montanans access to affordable care and this funding will help them continue to do so,” Daines stated.

Daines secured funding for Community Health Centers in the bipartisan FY2017 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS) Appropriations Bill.