Daines announces $625,000 in critical health care funding - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Daines announces $625,000 in critical health care funding

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY -

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced $625,567.00 in critical funding for the County of Lewis & Clark Community Health Center to provide improved continuity of care and increased access to affordable care.

“The Lewis & Clark County Community Health Center plays an integral role in providing Montanans access to affordable care and this funding will help them continue to do so,” Daines stated.

Daines secured funding for Community Health Centers in the bipartisan FY2017 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS) Appropriations Bill.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.