Maine man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend, 2 kids

Maine man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend, 2 kids

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two children has been sentenced to life in prison.
    
Keith Coleman, of Garland, asked for mercy from the judge before receiving the maximum penalty for the slayings of 36-year-old Christina Sargent, 10-year-old Duwayne Coke and 8-year-old Destiny Sargent. There is no death penalty in Maine.
    
Police say Coleman told them that he chased down and strangled the children because they'd witnessed their mother's death. The bodies were found Dec. 20, 2014.
    
Coleman was convicted of three counts of murder and one count of sexual assault. He received a 20-year sentence for sexually assaulting Destiny.
    
Coleman's attorneys have indicated that they intend to appeal to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

