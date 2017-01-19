Rabbis respond to white supremacism in Whitefish

In the wake of threats made against members of the Jewish community in Whitefish, Rabbi Chaim Bruk from Bozeman came to Whitefish on January 18th with a delegation of Rabbis.

These Rabbis met with members of the Jewish Community as well as officials of Whitefish.

Bruk tells us he was getting calls from Jews around the country suggesting they protest in Whitefish to fight against the anti-Semitism in Whitefish.

Instead Bruk came up with the idea to raise funds to send a Torah to every Jewish family in Montana, “I kept telling all of them, that's not Montana we don't want that. We don't want to give attention to negativity, that's not who we are,” he says. “But if we want to do something positive why don't we join forces together a couple a rabbis in their congregations and hopefully that would have a domino effect, raise the funds to provide additional enhancement to Jewish life in Montana by providing a Jewish Torah book, the five books of Moses to every Jewish family in the state."

Over $10,000 in funds have been raised for 400 Torahs.

Their goal is to reach $60,000 to provide one for every Jewish family in Montana.

Bruk tells us that while he usually observes the Sabbath and turns off his phone, right now he is on call 24/7 in case any of his Jewish sisters or brothers need him.

He tells us he believes, the only way to dispel darkness is with light and positivity.