Montana Senate passes measures to change rape laws

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has passed legislation to change the state's rape laws.
    
Senators approved three bills Thursday. They now go to the House for consideration.
    
One bill would lighten penalties for teens convicted of sexual intercourse without consent for having sex with a 14- or 15-year-old, under certain conditions. The teens also wouldn't have to register as sexual offenders.
    
Teenagers younger than 16 can't legally consent to sex. Democratic Sen. Sue Malek of Missoula says her measure aims to help teenagers that are in love with one another.
    
A second bill would eliminate the requirement that force has to occur to prove rape. The third would allow a woman who has a child as from rape to terminate her rapist's parental rights through civil litigation.

