Identity released for woman's body found behind apartment complex

The Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott has released the name of the woman. Christina D. England, 33, of Missoula was found dead behind an apartment complex.

Cause and manner of death will be released pending the completion of an autopsy and toxicology report.

Law enforcement investigates the death of a woman, whose body was found behind an apartment complex on Alex Lane.

A call came in around 10:30 am, Jan. 19 from a neighbor who discovered the woman's body.

The coroner arrived a little after 1:00 pm.

For now that's all law enforcement are saying until they know more.