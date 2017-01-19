UM Interim Presidential address: 'Prepare for enrollment to slide again'

MISSOULA- Interim University of Montana President Sheila Sterns addressed Griz nation Thursday for the first time since taking over for Royce Engstrom.

Sterns talked about moving the campus forward amid challenges of declining enrollment and related budget concerns.

In the fall of 2015 enrollment continued to decline, dropping 25 percent since 2011.

Sterns expects this year’s enrollment to take another slide.

So in response, she is advising the budget committee to plan for 11,000 students for 2017.

According to those with the University of Montana President’s office, there will be 1,000 more students graduating this in 2017 than in 2016 year, but it expects a smaller incoming class.

As well as student enrollment number projections, faculty cuts also are ahead to help offset the enrollment decline.

UM is at 81% personnel rate, but Sterns says needs to be in the lows 70's.

Sterns acknowledged the hard decisions made before her but says more are to come.

"It takes a while for recruitment efforts to pay off then there will be,” said Sterns during her Thursday address.

“We will take a step or two backward before we start moving forward in a big way. I actually think with an engine behind us,” said Sterns

But something that is still unknown even for Sterns even for now is the issue of how any future hard decisions will be prioritized.

Sterns says UM needs to budget realistically, make data-driven decisions based on best assumptions of enrollment trends