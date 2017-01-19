Inauguration preview: Greg LaMotte LIVE in Washington DC - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Inauguration preview: Greg LaMotte LIVE in Washington DC

WASHINGTON D.C. -

A city rich in history, Washington, D.C. is about to make more waves Friday when our 45th president is sworn in. Following President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, he'll partake in the customary inaugural parade, taking him through a historic area of our capitol. 

The parade will be lined by two very different, but famous buildings: the Department of the Treasury and the Old Ebbitt Grill. The Grill might be the best seat in town. Trump's last turn to the White House will pass just before it.

Histrionically frequented by politicians and even presidents, up until the Bush era, the bar goes back to 1856. A former "boys club," it's now collecting D.C. bigwigs and celebrities. 

Our Greg LaMotte will be live from the inauguration events Thursday and Friday.

