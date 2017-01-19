DeVos hearing alerts MT educators

President-Elect Donald Trump’s cabinet selections have raised eyebrows and sparked conversation over the past several months, but perhaps none have stirred more conversation amongst Montana educators than his nominee for the Secretary of Education.

Billionaire Betsy DeVos was tagged for the position near the tail end of 2016, but her hearing on Tuesday rang several alarms all across the state, as well as the country.

A firestorm of criticism emerged for her handling of Tuesday’s questions, which illuminated DeVos’ lack of experience with public schools.

“Someone that has no experience in the public sector of education, I’m not sure has the best interest of those students in mind,” pointed out Andrew Blyzka, an employee of the University of Montana, “especially for one institution that's currently suffering from enrollment issues, making it that much harder to find financial assistance to get into a university like that."

Similar feelings range across K-12 teachers as well, including Lisa Bergman, a teacher of special education for more than 30 years, who said she was on high alert over the hearing.

“Our education system in Montana is in trouble,” Bergman said. “We don't have enough money to offer the same wages across the board for teachers. If she puts it to the states and she doesn't accept that responsibility, she is not taking a position of leadership. she is not guiding education in the united states to be consistent."

Despite all of the controversy her Tuesday hearing may have stirred, DeVos is not without her supporters.

Senator Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Senate education committee, has previously tweeted his support of DeVos, saying “We are fortunate that Betsy DeVos is the nominee for US Education Secretary. She is and has been on our children's side.”

And while she faced an onslaught of questions from skeptics and critics on Tuesday, other Senators expressed their support, including fellow Senator Susan Collins.

“Given your lifelong work and commitment to education, any suggestion such as what was made earlier- that your nomination has been linked to your political contributions is really unfair and unwarranted,” Collins stated before her fellow committee members on Tuesday.

DeVos’ confirmation path is by far the rockiest of President-Elect Trump’s nominees so far, but there is still a lot to be figured out before she— and everyone else— learn if she will take the position.