Sentinel's Elsa Godwin wins volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year

The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.

The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.

As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...