Forest Service holds meeting to help people better understand mineral withdrawal

People in the Paradise Valley express their concerns about the future of 30-thousand acres of land that lies north of Yellowstone National Park.

Last fall, federal officials postponed efforts to mine in the area for at least two years.

A meeting took place in Livingston tonight so people could voice their concerns.

It was a packed ballroom at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.

Back in November, the Obama Administration announced a two year postponement banning new mining on thirty thousand acres of public land in the paradise valley.

Tonight's meeting is meant to help people better understand the process for mineral withdraw.

Maria Daleye Public affairs officer says, "So tonight we are just talking about what that process might look like, providing a little more information about what a mineral withdrawal truly is what that means and then here to answer questions from folks in the community who have an interest."

People gave mixed opinions to President Elect Donald Trump appointing Congressman Ryan Zinke to the position of secretary of the department of interior.

Some say they're concerned Representative Zinke might overturn the recent actions of current Interior Secretary Sally Jewell and the Obama Administration.

"I'm concerned now from what I've heard Zinke say and what I've read that he could potentially reverse that decision," says one local resident.

Another says, "I don't see any immediate changes that would come from Zinkes appointment at this point but time will tell."

But those in attendance made one point clear. Don't destroy what makes Yellowstone National Park Great.

One local resident adds, "I think that as far as land use and potential conflicts, certain types of uses in this area I do see the potential for impacts associated with the certain types of development in this area."

"It's the mining in paradise valley and in Yellowstone... it's too risky," adds another.

The U.S. Forest Service Officials say they hope to obtain more public comment before the end of the 90 day comment period, which is in February.