Butte's Jeff Queer dominating on the mats

Butte heavyweight Jeff Queer is having a stellar junior year on the mats. Looking every part of the top contender, Queer has lost just one match all season. Butte head coach Cory Johnston said the growth Queer has shown between his sophomore and junior years is phenomenal. Johnston said Queer worked incredibly hard in summer wrestling, and that the effort is paying dividends.

Queer said he's particular pleased after taking home first place at both the Tom LeProwse and Jug Beck tournaments. Queer said he'd like to make a run at the state title this year, and his coach believes he is more than capable of doing so.

"Right now, he's as dominant as any wrestler in the state," Johnston said. "There's not a lot of heavyweights that want to step on the mat with him. He's figuring kids out as he goes, he's wrestled about every heavyweight in AA and he's come up on the good side almost every time."

"It's going pretty good compared to last year," said Queer. "I'm doing what I want to do, want to do this good at state too, hopefully."