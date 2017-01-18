Butte's Jeff Queer dominating on the mats - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte's Jeff Queer dominating on the mats

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Butte heavyweight Jeff Queer is having a stellar junior year on the mats. Looking every part of the top contender, Queer has lost just one match all season. Butte head coach Cory Johnston said the growth Queer has shown between his sophomore and junior years is phenomenal. Johnston said Queer worked incredibly hard in summer wrestling, and that the effort is paying dividends.

Queer said he's particular pleased after taking home first place at both the Tom LeProwse and Jug Beck tournaments. Queer said he'd like to make a run at the state title this year, and his coach believes he is more than capable of doing so.

"Right now, he's as dominant as any wrestler in the state," Johnston said. "There's not a lot of heavyweights that want to step on the mat with him. He's figuring kids out as he goes, he's wrestled about every heavyweight in AA and he's come up on the good side almost every time."

"It's going pretty good compared to last year," said Queer. "I'm doing what I want to do, want to do this good at state too, hopefully."

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:21:49 GMT

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

  • Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:22:21 GMT
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:19:42 GMT

    On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches. 

    On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.