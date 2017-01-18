Over 3,000 Montanans plan to travel to Helena for the Women's March

Some 194,000 people have indicated on Facebook they plan to attend the Women’s March on Washington, scheduled for Saturday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

There are hundreds of smaller marches in every state and six different continents. There are 616 marches and they're drawing more than one-million marchers and more than 3,600 Montanans plan to join in on this march Saturday in Helena. The some Bozeman women say there are many reasons people are marching.

"There are probably as many reasons to March as there are women marching," said Whinnie Arthers, Bozeman resident.

"I think back on historical moments were race was threatened or something big happened I always thought I'd be the person that would stand up and be the good guy in the face of adversity and I really believe that this is that historic moment for me that I'm being presented with the opportunity to be that person in this time period," said Carson Evans, Bozeman resident.

"To show that person who is where I was 15 20 years ago that we can be better and there are possibilities for ways to change the world," said Aspen Hougen, Bozeman resident.

According to the marches website the march aims to send trump a message: women's rights are human rights a day after his inauguration.

Even though in December Trump’s transitions team said in a statement "President-elect Trump will ensure the rights of women across the world are valued and protected."

On social media and the website, organizers say they hope to bring people together after such a divisive election by advocating equality and respect for all genders, gender expressions, ethnicities, religions, sexual identities, economic statuses, immigration statuses, ages or disabilities.

The number of those attending the march is at 3,700, but that number keeps on growing.

"I'm very surprised for a red state like Montana that is so spread out to get that many people to come out in one place it's amazing. I'm sure the roads will be quite congested and all directions,” said Arthers.

Some Bozeman residents believe social media has helped the women's march grow so big across the world and Montana.

"I feel like part of the ability to get so big is because social media gives you the power to say, well I don't have a ride I'm from Cut Bank and I can't get there before the Internet before social media it was like well I guess I won't go I'll watch it on TV," said Houghen. "It's a really powerful thing to see that many people stand up and even if the difference is it encourages the people who are there in the people to see us there that encouragement alone is enough reason to do it."

The Women’s March on Montana’s website says is open to all men and women alike. It is designed to shed light, not only on women’s issues, but on issues facing all marginalized populations who are being targeted with human rights violations.

The march line up will start at 11:30 am and the march will begin at noon. The rally will take place right after the march.

Scheduled speakers at the rally in Helena include First Lady Lisa Bullock and representatives from many different organizations.