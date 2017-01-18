Missoula Chamber of Commerce aims to inspire local business owners

Missoula business owners are setting their sights on a more profitable new year, and the Chamber of Commerce is there to help.

The 2017 State of Missoula took place at the Double Tree Hotel in Missoula, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Attendees there participated in workshops encouraging strong entrepreneurship in the community.

The goal was to push the entrepreneurial community of Missoula to think bigger and to get innovative.

Kim Latrielle, the CEO of the Missoula Chamber of Commerce, says this event brings out the spark in entrepreneurs.

"Within those businesses, are individuals that are thinking about being entrepreneurs and they're sitting on the edge of a great idea. Sometimes we're hoping that some of this information will inspire, encourage, give that confidence to maybe step out. So it's for everybody to attend," said Latrielle.

The workshops geared around information and resources to help entrepreneurs succeed and grow within the community.

Amongst the speakers was Linda Miller with Paradise Dental Technologies.

Miller began her business idea in year 2000, from her two-car garage.

With a now thriving international business, she says attending these types of seminars continues to be helpful.

"Every type of seminar like this, you can take tid bits away to help grow your knowledge and your company," said Miller.

Another speaker, Jon Hagmaier, made it all the way from Virginia to talk about his career and business decisions. He had some advice for business owners who are just starting out.

"I hope that what they get out of this is standing up and asking questions. That's the only way you'll find the answers,” said Hagmaier.

He tells ABC FOX Montana that Missoula stands out to him as a business community.

"My wife and I spent a couple of days here in Missoula, you have a great area. Seek out advice and wisdom. That only comes with time and experience. I think you have an ecosystem here that's starting to build. I think the Chamber is one of your leaders in that,” said Hagmaier.

"You never know where that next entrepreneur is. Where that next idea is growing in your community. So you gotta open it up to all walks and that's what we did," said Latrielle.

Latrielle says the chamber is open to anyone interested in joining, and that they plan to host this event during the coming years.