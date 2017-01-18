Bert Mooney Airport's new terminal is making progress

It was just back in August when the groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal took place at the Bert Mooney Airport.

But since then, Pam Chamberlin with the Bert Mooney Airport said construction is coming along as planned.

Chamberlin mentioned the construction workers did get a lot done, which put them ahead of schedule.

She added the warm weather during the fall did help.

However, she couldn't say the same for winter, which caused some difficulties.

"The cold weather poses some problems with the workers and their equipment. It doesn't work as efficiently as it would, if it was warm out," said Chamberlin.

Chamberlin said surprisingly the snow wasn't an issue when building their terminal.

In fact, she added that the snow was much easier to handle than the frigid temperatures.

However, with construction for the new terminal going on, locals still choose the Butte airport over any other airport.

"I got forty years of flying time at the Butte airport. So it's very near and dear to me,” said Glenn Brackett, Butte local.

"I flew through Helena a couple of times when I couldn't get a ticket here. But I still rather go through Butte,” said Jerry Summers, Butte local.

Chamberlin also informed ABC FOX Montana that there hasn’t been any change made from the original design for the new terminal.

The new terminal is expected to be opened to the public in 2018.