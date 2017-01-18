Avalanche victim triggered slide while testing snowpack

KALISPELL- The Whitefish firefighter who died of injuries suffered in an avalanche in Glacier National Park triggered the slide while he was testing the stability of the snow pack.

The information was included in the Flathead Avalanche Center's report on the Jan. 5 avalanche that killed 36-year-old Ben Parsons, an experienced back country skier and endurance athlete.

The report said Parsons and another man climbed up a ridge, noting areas of weak snow.

When they got to the summit of Stanton Mountain they decided to carefully descend the same ridge they had climbed.

At one point, Parsons down weighted his skis to test the snow stability, triggering an avalanche that broke uphill and immediately knocked him off his feet.

Parsons’ skiing partner attempted a transceiver search but the report sites he was unable to obtain a signal.

At this point, he removed his skis, stuck them in the snow, and proceeded to walk back up the debris.

Upon reaching the top elevation of the debris he had still not yet picked up a signal.

He called out for Parsons and was able to hear a faint reply and eventually successfully located Parsons.

His skiing partner found Parsons on the surface of the debris field against a tree and semi-conscious. He called 911.

While waiting for the helicopter, Parsons’ ski partner attempted to warm and comfort him.

Parsons died during the rescue effort.

Photos from actual report.