Avalanche victim triggered slide while testing snowpack - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Avalanche victim triggered slide while testing snowpack

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

KALISPELL- The Whitefish firefighter who died of injuries suffered in an avalanche in Glacier National Park triggered the slide while he was testing the stability of the snow pack.        

The information was included in the Flathead Avalanche Center's report on the Jan. 5 avalanche that killed 36-year-old Ben Parsons, an experienced back country skier and endurance athlete.        

The report said Parsons and another man climbed up a ridge, noting areas of weak snow.

When they got to the summit of Stanton Mountain they decided to carefully descend the same ridge they had climbed.          

At one point, Parsons down weighted his skis to test the snow stability, triggering an avalanche that broke uphill and immediately knocked him off his feet.

Parsons’ skiing partner attempted a transceiver search but the report sites he was unable to obtain a signal.

At this point, he removed his skis, stuck them in the snow, and proceeded to walk back up the debris.

Upon reaching the top elevation of the debris he had still not yet picked up a signal.

He called out for Parsons and was able to hear a faint reply and eventually successfully located Parsons.            

His skiing partner found Parsons on the surface of the debris field against a tree and semi-conscious. He called 911.

While waiting for the helicopter, Parsons’ ski partner attempted to warm and comfort him.

Parsons died during the rescue effort.

Photos from actual report. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.