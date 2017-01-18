Bozeman hospital first in Montana to earn accreditation from DNV GL–Healthcare

Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, including all hospital departments and Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic, has successfully earned a three year accreditation from DNV GL – Healthcare following completion of the DNV GL–Healthcare survey in the fall of 2016.

Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is the first hospital in Montana to seek and receive DNV GL–Healthcare accreditation, which demonstrates that they meet or exceed patient safety standards set forth by the U.S.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center (certified by the state of Montana that they meet CMS Conditions of Participation) will join Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on this accreditation journey in the near future. Bozeman Health’s accreditation through DNV GL–Healthcare replaces accreditation through The Joint Commission.

Nearly 500 hospitals throughout the United States have moved from The Joint Commission to DNV GL-Healthcare’s more innovative model.

DNV GL–Healthcare’s approach to accreditation is built on two components:

1) a set of hospital standards, National Integrated Accreditation for Healthcare Organizations (NIAHO) and,

2) additional requirement to achieve ISO 9001 certification, or at least ISO 9001 compliance within the first three years.

ISO 9001 is a management system standard developed by the independent international organization and is used by quality-driven organizations in all sectors and business types. DNV GL–Healthcare’s method changes the accreditation game – shifting the focus from gaining accreditation to a goal of constantly improving quality.