Log hauling operations on the Griffin Creek Road

Log hauling operations are occurring on the upper portion of the Griffin Creek Road on the Tally Lake Ranger District, as part of the Griffin Creek II Resource Management Project.

The Griffin Creek Road is currently plowed from the junction of Pleasant Valley Road (near Little Bitterroot Lake), to the junction with Sylvia Lake Road.

Log hauling will be taking place through the winter on the plowed road. The public is advised to use the following precautionary measures: stay to the right side of road, travel at a prudent speed, and avoid blocking any portion of the road with vehicles, snowmobiles and/or trailers.

Logging truck traffic and snow covered roads make it extremely important for travelers to be alert and responsive.