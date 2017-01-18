Indian activist Peltier's supporters hope for clemency - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Indian activist Peltier's supporters hope for clemency

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Facebook page calling for Peltier's freedom Facebook page calling for Peltier's freedom

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Supporters of American Indian activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison in the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975, are hoping President Barack Obama will grant him clemency before he leaves office.
    
Peltier's attorney, Martin Garbus, says Pope Francis has joined the list of prominent names supporting Peltier's last-ditch bid for freedom.
    
The White House has declined to comment. Peltier was not among the 273 people granted commutations or pardons Tuesday.
    
Peltier's supporters argue he was wrongly convicted in the killings of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout on the Pine Ridge Reservation. They presume he has no chance of clemency after Donald Trump becomes president.
    
The FBI maintains Peltier is guilty.
    
Peltier is incarcerated in Florida.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.