The Latest: Obama defends Manning commutation

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Barack Obama (all times EST):



2:29 p.m.



President Barack Obama is defending his decision to commute convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's prison sentence, telling reporters that "justice has been served" in her case.



Obama says in his final news conference as president that Manning has already served a "tough prison sentence" and it will not make people think that they won't face punishment if they disclose vital classified information.



Republicans have assailed the decision, saying it sets a dangerous precedent for national security.



The former Army intelligence analyst asked Obama to commute her 35-year sentence for giving classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.



Manning was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and is more than six years into the sentence. She is set to be released from prison in May.



___



2:26 p.m.



President Barack Obama is thanking the journalists who have covered him in the White House, saying that "having you in this building has made this place work better."



In his final press conference as president Wednesday, Obama said of journalists, "you're not supposed to be sycophants. You're supposed to be skeptics. You're supposed to ask tough questions."



President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is considering holding briefings outside the White House briefing room, a proposal that is raising concern over whether it could result in limited White House access.



___



2:25 p.m.



President Barack Obama is opening his final news conference by sending his thoughts and prayers to former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.



Both Bushes are hospitalized in Houston. The 92-year-old former president was admitted for a pneumonia-related respiratory problem. His wife was hospitalized as a precaution.



Obama says the White House reached out to the Bush family after learning of the hospitalizations.



He says the Bushes have not only dedicated their lives to country, but have been a constant source of friendship, support and good counsel for him and first lady Michelle Obama.



Obama adds that "they are as fine a couple as we know."



___



10:00 a.m.



President Barack Obama is expected to defend his decision to shorten the sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning when he holds his final news conference on Wednesday.



Obama plans to answer reporters' questions at the White House, two days before he leaves office.



Manning asked Obama last November to commute her 35-year sentence for giving classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.



Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her arrest, is more than six years into the sentence. She will be released from prison in May.



Republicans have blasted the decision, with House Speaker Paul Ryan calling it "outrageous."



Ryan says Obama has set a "dangerous precedent" that anyone guilty of who compromises U.S. national security won't have to pay for their crimes.

