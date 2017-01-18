Tips for water pipes freezing in Stevensville

Due to the recent subzero temperatures and snowfall, the Stevensville Water Department has been responding to a number of customers experiencing frozen meters and frozen underground house lines.

The department is recommending that customers that have experienced any freezing at any time in the past, to run “a pencil stream” of water, at all times, around the clock, from the faucet closest to your water meter, to alleviate repeat freezing or even initial freezing from occurring.

To help protect residents and business owners from the expense and headache of dealing with frozen pipes, here are a few tips to help keep the bursts at bay: