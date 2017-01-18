I'm originally from Odessa, Washington a town that consisted of only 950 people. I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University.

During my time at WSU I was on Pullman's only nightly news cast Murrow News 8. If you weren't watching me on TV, you could listen to me on KUGR College Radio where I ran a weekly show. I have also interned at 103.3 The Vibe in Ventura, California and even started my own podcast with two fellow Cougars called "Chillin' with Cougs."

I absolutely love sports, movies and spending time with my family and friends!

I am looking forward to my time in Bozeman and am excited for this new adventure in my life.