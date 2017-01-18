UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing bathroom law - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing bathroom law

By Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Academics being recruited by North Carolina's public university system have ruled out moving to the state because of a law limiting legal protections for gay, lesbian and transgender people.
    
That's according to University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings, who also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she's unaware of any academic talent embracing a North Carolina move because of the law called House Bill 2.
    
The former U.S. Education Secretary says the law hampers one of the state's leading engines of economic growth.
    
The state law enacted in March excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from antidiscrimination protections and requires transgender people to use bathrooms on public property that match the sex on their birth certificates.

