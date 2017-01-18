Zinke: "I am absolutely against the sale of public lands"

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R) testified Tuesday before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in a hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the Dept. of the Interior in the Donald Trump administration.

Zinke took strong positions on both public lands and climate change and it’s really the first time Montanans have heard from Zinke on his plans for the position.

Zinke, who was introduced Tuesday by senators Steve Daines (R) and Jon Tester (D), says he will be doing a lot of traveling in the position especially to places in Utah, Alaska and North Dakota.

He also laid out his three main priorities, which are restoring trust, repairing the national parks and providing resources for park managers.

During the hearing, the committee questioned Zinke on his positions on sexual assault in the military and the park service, water rights and energy development.

One of his more interesting responses came when Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, asked Zinke if he, like president-elect Donald Trump, believes climate change is a hoax.

Sanders: "Is the president-elect right, is climate change a hoax?"

Zinke: "Well, if I can continue, two more points, I'll make it short. The second thing is man has had an influence, I think that is indisputable as well. So climate is changing, man is an influence. I think where there is debate on it is what that influence is, what can we do about it. I don't believe it's a hoax..."

Sanders: "You do not believe it's a hoax?"

Zinke: “No, I believe we should be prudent to be prudent."

Another one of the biggest questions, does Zinke support the sale or transfer of public lands?

He told the committee, "I am absolutely against the sale of public lands.”

Committee members brought up a recent vote Zinke cast in the House, which would ease the sale of public lands.

Zinke said it was a vote of 'rule' and it has no weight unless it's executed.

He said he looks at it more as an indicator of how upset people are over land management right now.