Shawna Khalafi bio

Shawna Khalafi joined the Wake Up Montana team in July of 2016 as the Bozeman reporter.

Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Shawna attended the University of Miami where she studied Broadcast Journalism and Psychology. While in college, Shawna served as Digital Media Manager for an elite South Florida athletic training facility where she had the opportunity to interview professional athletes and travel to the NFL Combine. After earning her Bachelor’s degree one year early, Shawna worked as a digital media intern for the Orange Bowl Committee and also interned as a reporter for WVUA 23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Shawna’s lived in 4 states in the past year, but Montana’s already beginning to feel like a second home. When she’s not chasing a story, Shawna likes to hike, ski, play with her dog Cash, and root for her Broncos!

If you have any story ideas or wish to contact her you can send her an email at shawna.khalafi@wakeupmt.com or follow her on Twitter @shawnaABCFOXMT