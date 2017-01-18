Name of Idaho man released in suspicious death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Name of Idaho man released in suspicious death

YAAK -

The body has been identified as 31-year-old Travis Gillett of Idaho.

The Lincoln County Sheriff is remaining tight lipped about details until he hears back from the medical examiner in Billings. The body was sent there following its discovery.

Sheriff Roby Bowe tells us that a tip lead them to the Gillett's body, "We got a call [about] a person that was deceased down over the bank on one of the main roads up on the Yaak at about 2:00 in the afternoon," Gillett says.  "The guy was deceased.  We sent some detectives up there to investigate and we are looking into it right now as a possible crime because of the circumstances."

Bowe says that in his twenty seven years of being at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office he has never come across a death with circumstances as suspicious as this.

Right now the Sheriff's office is reaching out to Gillett's friends and family to try and gather more information to help their investigation.

Bowe tells us he believes the public is in no immediate danger.

The body of a missing Idaho man was discovered Monday, Jan. 16  in Yaak, Montana. 

David Thompson Search and Rescue aided in recovering the man's body. 

The circumstance surrounding this death have been deemed "suspicious" by law enforcement. The manner and cause of death are being investigated. 

