Riverfront Triangle closer than ever to development

The Riverfront Triangle in Missoula has sat empty for decades, but the city is finally close to signing a deal on a project that would turn the corner into a 39,000-square-foot conference center, with a 200-room hotel, retail shops, restaurants, and more.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency has drafted a master development plan that will go before the MRA board meeting on Thursday. If they approve it, recommendations then go to city council.

This is the first significant move to come in years since the project was proposal in 2011.

Dozens of other proposals have come before city council and failed because they didn't have what the city was looking for. Chris Behan with the MRA says this plan has everything the city wants.

To date, the group Hotel Fox Partners has conducted extensive market feasibility studies, preliminary planning, infrastructure engineering studies, and conceptual design efforts.

Other than the Hotel Fox site, they own all land necessary for the larger Riverfront Triangle vision. They will buy the remaining hotel lot from the city when the deal closes.

Behan says this is the most confident he's been in a groups plan coming to fruition. If all goes as planned, construction is likely to begin early 2018.