School cancellations and delays due to severe weather - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

School cancellations and delays due to severe weather

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Severe weather and treacherous road conditions has forced some schools in Western Montana to cancel or delay classes.

Trout Creek schools in Sanders county are canceled on Wednesday per the request of the principal.

Due to freezing rain, all Thompson Falls Schools will have a 2 hour delayed start. Buses will only run on Highway 200 on Wednesday, and those buses will run on a 2 hour delayed schedule.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.