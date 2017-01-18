Loyola and Florence Split Doubleheader - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Loyola and Florence Split Doubleheader

Florence and Loyola don't like each other. And for the Falcons, revenge was on their minds when they entered the gym in Missoula Tuesday. Loyola went to Florence a month ago and beat the Falcons by 19 points. And tonight, it was much of the same. as Loyola beat Florence 55-43. Loyola moved to 6-0 in conference with their win over the Falcons, who move themselves to .500 in conference at 3-3. 

For the girls, it was the Falcons that came out hot and never let up. Autumn Round had a great game, scoring and rebounding in double figures, as Florence beat the Heart Breakers 72-51. Florence moves to 5-1 in conference, while Loyola goes to 2-4.

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches. 

