MSU has invaded the International Space Station

Computer prototypes developed at Montana State University are being field tested on the International Space Station. Back in December, a Rubik's cube sized computer, designed to withstand space radiation was launched into orbit.

MSU professor Brock LaMeres has been working on this project for over ten years.

LaMeres says, "NASA has programs where you can apply for Grant Funding. About ten years ago we were looking at some of the technology needs that NASA was posting and we came up with the idea of a new type of computer architecture."

The computer is a new technology that can withstand the effects of radiation up in space.

"What we are doing is testing the ability of this new computer to withstand faults due to radiation. So when electronics have to operate in space they get bombarded with radiation and cause computer to crash."

On December 14th, Professor LaMeres saw all of his and his students hard work be put to use and now after 22 days it's paying off.

LaMeres says, "We have not had any failures so the research team is very excited."

This isn't the first thing that MSU has sent into space, MSU has become sort of a pipeline for NASA.

"We've had a pretty good history of successful space demonstrations. Primarily small satellites through the Space Science Engineering Lab, and now we are doing technology development in the computer engineering area for NASA," he says.

MSU is finding new ways to get students involved. I asked Professor LaMeres if he thinks this is why enrollment is through the roof and he thinks it's a huge part.

LaMeres says, "I think so, I think when students look at the college of engineering at MSU they realize they are going to come here and get exceptional instruction but they are also going to get the ability of hands on experience."

Close to 50 students over the past ten years have contributed to this project.

The cube will remain in space for 6 months. The next step will be to build a stand-alone satellite using the same technology. That satellite would orbit in space for two years.