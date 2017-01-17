Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement utilizes body cameras

Peter Grandpre from Butte died in a shootout with a Butte Officer last June.

Tuesday, was the coroner inquest for that very shootout.

During the Coroner inquest, ABC FOX Montana found out that shooting death is just one situation in which Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement has been utilizing body cameras.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said more officers are starting to wear body cameras than ever before.

Lester said the beauty of the body cameras is that it captures everything.

He added they get more information compared to testimonies and they get to observe what really happened.

"Because a lot of times the memory of witness isn't exactly accurate especially in times of real stress. So the body camera is just another tool implemented to recover those items of evidence previously weren't able to get," said Lester.

Lester also said they have been using the body cameras for a couple of years now and they have been valuable for their law enforcement.