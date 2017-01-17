Butte officer's actions are found justified in a shootout

Tuesday morning, a coroner's inquest to finds if a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Officer's actions were justified in a shooting death of a Butte man.

36-year-old Peter Grandpre died during a shootout with Lieutenant John O'Brien last June.

It all began when Grandpre's wife called 9-11 and telling dispatchers she was arguing with her husband.

She said Grandpre was armed at the time with two handguns and a rifle.

When Lieutenant O'Brien arrived on the scene, the shootout began when O'Brien came to the front door and both started firing at each other.

Several shots were exchanged between both men, then eventually Grandpre died from five gunshot wounds.

O'Brien did testify today and revealed what his body camera captured on that night.

During his testimony, he said that once the shooting stopped he was able to get to Grandpre.

O'Brien managed to take away his pistol and started handcuffing him and then performed medical aid.

After testimonies, reviewing evidence and body camera footage the jury made the decision that his actions were justified.