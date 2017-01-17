Butte man threatens to blow up his home

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said around 6:30 p.m. a man allegedly threatened to blow up his home with natural gas.

Lester said the man's wife called the emergency dispatch saying she received text messages from her husband about blowing up the house.

The Butte man managed to board himself inside his house by nailing his door shut and filled his house with natural gas.

Lester said residents living in the 600 block of south Montana Street and Placer street were told to evacuate their homes.

Lester added that this became a big concern because the man was putting himself in danger and neighbors around him.

"We started to text this individual on his cell phone and were able to get his number from his wife. Then we were able to get him speaking with our negotiators. About an hour, of speaking to our negotiators the individual came out," said Lester.

Lester said once the man came out he was sent to St.James Healthcare for an examination.

As for now, the man's name has not been released and no charges have not been reported.