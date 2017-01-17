The future of Montana public lands

Are Montana outdoor enthusiasts satisfied with Zinke's position on public lands?

On Tuesday, ABC FOX Montana spoke with some avid hunters and anglers about the significance of public lands.

Many people with whom we spoke feel Montana's long history with fishing and hunting is on the rocks.

Some of those people view hunting and fishing not just as a hobby, but a way of life here in Montana.

Congressman Ryan Zinke's commitment to protect federal lands has them slightly worried.

John Sullivan, chairman of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Montana chapter, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman.

"I hunt every day of the season that I can, I fish every day of the season that I can, and all of it is on public lands," said Sullivan.

He said he and his family are watching Congressman Zinke very closely, as he's in the process of becoming the Interior Department Secretary.

"I think Zinke wants to rep Montana well, and I think he will listen to us. But we have to pressure him. We have to let him know how valuable these public lands are. I think he can be an ally to us," said Sullivan.

Sullivan says Montanans have to get together as a community and collectively fight those efforts to trade public lands to privatize resources.

Sullivan says the backbone of hunting and fishing in Montana is the access to quality public lands and waters.

According to records director Justin Spring, keeping public lands public is also essential for the Boone and Crockett conservation club.

"These public lands allow the management for the publicly owned wildlife. That ties in closely with the public lands being available for access."

Spring is also keeping tabs on the congressman's potential move.

Spring says hunting and fishing on public lands is a main reason he moved his family to Montana, and he wants his son to have the same experiences.

"It's very important that we have access to these lands and that they are available for not only us but my son, who's almost two now. I want him to go out and see these places and to have the same access that we do now," said Spring.

As a business owner who relies heavily on public land usage, Sullivan echoes that sentiment, saying it's a sacred privilege, for him, his family, and all Montanans.

"I'm raising a family here, I run my own business here. I don't have the resources to own hundreds and thousands of acres and have a private ranch. My lifestyle depends on access of quality public lands in Montana," said Sullivan.

Sullivan also touched on Montana's tourism economy would suffering if public lands were sold, as hunting and fishing on public lands is a main attraction.

He also wants to remind people to join their public lands rally in Helena on January 30th.