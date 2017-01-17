Montana weather is keeping snow removal services busy clearing roofs

You've already shoveled your sidewalk and your driveway, but you might need to look up to see your next snow removal project.

As you may have noticed, this warmer weather is melting a lot of snow and ice off your roofs, but our Meteorologist Dave Cochran says this warming trend is fleeting.

That means one major problem could be accumulating on your roof and you may need professional help.

It's sheets of ice that could cause many homeowners headaches and could be very costly

"It's crazy expensive," said Steve Hunter, WOW Site Services co-owner.

Steven hunter, WOW Site Services co-owner, says the recent weather could cause man problems for roofs. One of those problems are ice dams.

"It's whenever the ice and stuff starts to sit on your roof and it becomes a hazard for the house,” said Steven Hunter, WOW Site Services co-owner. “We get these nice days like we have today where all the snow on the top of the ice forms later in the evening when the temperature drops and we have to come and get the ice off the roof or the water will back up behind the ice and find itself into the home."

He says it important to get it professionally done because it’s easy to injure yourself.

"Some of those injuries come from breaking those ice systems loose in that snow and ice comes crashing down on top of them. The height that you're working on, if you fall not all of the snow is going to be soft and fluffy it could be nice and hard and you could get really hurt.”

This big problem is keeping crews busy.

"We started the week just before Christmas and we probably been removing ice on most every day except for one day every week."

Hunter says if you wait too long to have it removed it could end up worse in the future.

The WOW Site Service says a foot of snow weighs about 15 pounds per square foot and it can add up pretty quickly.

"When you have Mother Nature working as you do, you have the warm days like today and the call drops in the evenings that it's often cause a big problem even if you have a good roof design or proper installation," said Hunter.

Unfortunately Hunter and his service see many house floods and damages that could have been avoided.

"It's unfortunate, you don't always see it. Someone can stand out here and look at the roof and see a little bit of ice, but they can't always see all the valleys and the hips and stuff that are formed in the room that cause it to back up,” said Hunter. “So it's really hard to know all the time what's going on up there and to be diligent about it and unfortunately because of that problems can happen and they say I never really knew I never even saw it coming."

Many of the crews will be working until February to make sure all that snow and ice off your roof.